International student at Kyungbok University becomes first to pass occupational therapist exam
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 15:03
Kyungbok University student Mishra Bharti became the first international student to pass the national occupational therapist certification exam, with the university planning to create more support programs for students.
Bharti, from India, passed the 52nd national occupational therapist certification exam to become the first international student to do so, according to the university on Wednesday.
The exam is held once a year, with occupational therapy students in their last semester or those who graduated from the program eligible to take the exam. Those who pass the exam are given an occupational therapist license.
She enrolled in Kyungbok University's Department of Occupational Therapy in 2021, attending the university through the government's Global Korea Scholarship (GKS).
"I first struggled due to language and cultural differences, but I was able to adapt with the help of Kyungbok University professors and students," said Bharti. "People in my department explained things slowly and clearly to me, who wasn't as fluent in Korean, and it was incredibly helpful."
She says the university's clinical field training sessions and mentoring for national certification exams helped her achieve the milestone. Kyungbok University plans to create more training and career programs for such students.
Bharti is currently pursuing an advanced degree program at the university, which allows those with associate degrees to study for one or two years to get a four-year bachelor's degree.
After graduation, she wishes to work in Korea as an occupational therapist.
"The good news is the result of extensive university support, a systematic student management system and the passion of our international students," said Lee Sun-min, a professor at the Department of Occupational Therapy. "We will continue to foster occupational therapy specialists fit for the fourth industrial revolution by integrating AI into our curriculum and focusing on practical learning."
