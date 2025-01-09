 U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch, calls for halt to destabilizing actions
U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch, calls for halt to destabilizing actions

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 10:37
Department of Defense deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh answers questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug, 29, 2023. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Department of Defense deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh answers questions during a daily press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Aug, 29, 2023. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile earlier this week and reiterated its calls for the recalcitrant regime to stop further "unlawful" and "destabilizing" acts.
 
During a press briefing, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh criticized the North's launch on Monday of what it claimed to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead.
 

Related Article

 
"We condemn these actions and we would continue to urge the DPRK [to refrain] from further unlawful, destabilizing acts," Singh said. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
"While we don't assess that it presents a threat to U.S. forces, we are going to continue to monitor the situation," she added.
 
The North's latest launch marked its first provocation this year ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Yonhap


