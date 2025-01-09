U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch, calls for halt to destabilizing actions

The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile earlier this week and reiterated its calls for the recalcitrant regime to stop further "unlawful" and "destabilizing" acts.During a press briefing, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh criticized the North's launch on Monday of what it claimed to be a new intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead."We condemn these actions and we would continue to urge the DPRK [to refrain] from further unlawful, destabilizing acts," Singh said. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."While we don't assess that it presents a threat to U.S. forces, we are going to continue to monitor the situation," she added.The North's latest launch marked its first provocation this year ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.Yonhap