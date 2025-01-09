DP introduces new special counsel bill to probe Yoon insurrection allegations
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 18:37 Updated: 09 Jan. 2025, 18:38
- MICHAEL LEE
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday introduced another bill to the National Assembly to establish a special counsel probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol after a previous version failed to attract enough support from the rival People Power Party (PPP).
Under the terms of the revised bill, the chief justice of the Supreme Court would be tasked with nominating two candidates to serve as the special counsel to investigate allegations that Yoon attempted to incite an insurrection by declaring martial law on Dec. 3.
The previous bill, which gave that right to the DP and the minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party, was sent back to the Assembly last month by acting President Choi Sang-mok.
It was ultimately scrapped on Wednesday after falling just two votes short of the requisite two-thirds support to override his veto.
According to a DP official who spoke on condition of anonymity to Yonhap News Agency, the PPP “will have no reason to oppose the bill” as “both candidates for the special counsel position will be recommended by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.”
The new bill also no longer allows the DP or other liberal parties to demand a new nomination should they oppose the candidates forwarded by the chief justice.
The number of investigators assigned to the proposed probe was also reduced from 205 to 155, while the investigation period was shortened from 170 days to 150.
However, the revised bill also expands the scope of the probe to address suspicions that Yoon committed treason by allegedly planning to provoke a military attack by North Korea.
According to DP Rep. Kim Yong-min, who submitted the bill to the legislature on Thursday, the party plans to put the new special counsel probe bill up for a plenary vote on Jan. 14 or 16.
In comments to reporters, Kim said that the DP decided to revise the original special counsel bill “to minimize unnecessary political controversy and speed its passage” through the legislature.
Kim also called on the Cabinet not to reject the legislation and cooperate with the National Assembly to “bring an end to the insurrection as quickly as possible.”
Officials from the DP and other liberal parties have accused members of the Yoon administration who have not resigned or been impeached of shielding the president from scrutiny.
Rep. Chun Ha-ram, floor leader of the Reform Party, also urged the PPP to support the new special counsel probe, arguing that the revised bill not only addresses conservatives’ concerns regarding the previous version but also offers the country’s political parties a chance to “come together for the good of the people.”
Meanwhile, representatives from the government, legislature and both major parties agreed to form a four-person consultative body to cooperate on pressing issues facing the country.
The quartet will consist of acting President Choi, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.
Earlier in the day, Choi pledged to focus the government’s efforts on stabilizing the economy and state affairs despite ongoing domestic turmoil.
Choi also said the government will spend 358 trillion won ($245.7 billion) from the annual budget in the first half of the year to boost domestic consumption.
