Police to identify, charge 26 presidential security agents for blocking Yoon's arrest
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 16:12
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Police said Thursday that they will identify the 26 Presidential Security Service (PSS) agents who allegedly obstructed the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO)’s attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.
The National Office of Investigation (NOI)’s special investigative team said it had officially requested the PSS to confirm the identities of the 26 agents. The police added that they would charge them after conducting a thorough review of their “illegal acts” and that they plan to identify additional individuals involved after examining the collected evidence.
In their first attempt to execute the arrest warrant last Friday, investigators from the CIO and police were stopped around 200 meters (656 feet) from the residence by a scrum of 200 personnel from the PSS and the military.
Around 150 personnel, including 30 CIO officials and 120 police officers, were involved in the warrant execution attempt. An additional 2,700 officers from the Police Mobile Unit were deployed to manage rallies and control crowds near the presidential residence.
Tensions between the police and PSS continue to escalate as the NOI earlier in the week issued a third summons for PSS chief Park Chong-jun and deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon, ahead of an anticipated second attempt to detain Yoon. Park and Kim are under investigation for allegedly obstructing special official duties during the first arrest attempt.
Park has been ordered to appear for questioning by 10 a.m. Friday, with police warning they will seek a warrant if he fails to comply.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)