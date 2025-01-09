Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report
Published: 09 Jan. 2025
Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol feels "resolute" and has shunned alcohol in his residence, according to a Wednesday report by JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Yoon is reportedly encouraged by the gathering of conservative supporters and the subsequent rise in his approval ratings. At the same time, however, first lady Kim Keon Hee’s health has worsened significantly.
According to a survey released on Monday by pollster Realmeter, support for the conservative People Power Party (PPP) has risen by 3.8 percentage points in a week, reaching 34.5 percent. The survey was conducted from Thursday to Friday with a sample size of 1,001 people over 18.
When asked about the president’s recent status, an official of Yoon told the JoongAng Ilbo, “He hasn’t touched alcohol for weeks and is observing the current situation with clarity.”
Yoon, who has remained secluded in his residence for a month since the National Assembly passed the impeachment resolution on Dec. 14, reportedly stated that he is “no different from usual, if not more resolute.”
On Wednesday, in a video shot by OhmyNews TV, an individual presumed to be Yoon appeared around 12:53 p.m. Accompanied by three or four men who seemed to be security personnel, the individual came down to the entrance of the official residence, looked around, and made hand gestures as if giving instructions.
The location where Yoon was allegedly spotted was where the Presidential Security Service formed a blockade to keep investigative bodies from coming into the residence to arrest him.
This is the first time that Yoon was allegedly been caught on camera since the impeachment motion against him was passed in the National Assembly. Some speculate the decision to be spotted was to counter claims that he had fled his residence.
Democratic Party Rep. Ahn Gyu-back claimed in an interview with KBS radio Wednesday that he was told — reportedly by a military official — that President Yoon had already left his residence and was hiding in a "third location."
“Since last night, malicious and absurd rumors have been spreading from the National Assembly that the president fled,” said Yoon Gap-geun, President Yoon’s legal representative, said on Wednesday in a press conference in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Presidential staff also said Wednesday, “He is more composed than expected. He even expressed his regrets, saying, ‘I know you’re going through a lot because of me.’”
However, criticism persists over President Yoon’s decision to fortify his residence with barricades and barbed wire while refusing to comply with the arrest warrant. Critics claim this undermines the rule of law.
National Court Administration Minister Chun Dae-yup, during his appearance at the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, said that “accepting the results of legally conducted trials within judicial procedures is fundamental to upholding the rule of law.”
“Instead of relying on support from his base or buoyant public opinion to endure, the responsible course of action would be to voluntarily appear for investigation or directly refute the allegations,” said Kim Jae-sub Wednesday on CBS Radio.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG
