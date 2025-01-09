 Analysis underway of bird feathers, blood sample taken from engine of ill-fated Jeju Air plane
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Analysis underway of bird feathers, blood sample taken from engine of ill-fated Jeju Air plane

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 14:31
One of the plane engines from the Jeju Air crash is transported on a truck from the site of the accident at Muan International Airport on Jan. 4, seven days since the accident. [NEWS1]

One of the plane engines from the Jeju Air crash is transported on a truck from the site of the accident at Muan International Airport on Jan. 4, seven days since the accident. [NEWS1]

 
Analysis is underway of bird strike traces found in an engine of the Jeju Air passenger plane that crashed on Dec. 29, with bird feathers and blood stains from the crash debris sent to research institutes for analysis on Thursday.
 
According to the Transport Ministry on Thursday, the Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (Araib) sent 17 bird feather pieces and one blood sample collected from one of the plane’s engines to the National Institute of Biological Resources for analysis. The procedure seeks to identify the type of bird that collided with the plane.
 
The feathers collected are reportedly fragmented and contaminated with mud.
  
As determining the bird's species through an examination alone is difficult, Araib plans to confirm the type of bird through DNA analysis.
 

Related Article

 
However, since there is no DNA in the feathers themselves, the genes remaining in the hair roots of the feathers must be examined. Only a tiny portion of the 17 feather fragments sent as samples to the National Institute of Biological Resources will likely have genes remaining to be extracted.
 
If the work of identifying the type of bird through genetic analysis is successful, the approximate size of the bird that collided with the plane can be estimated.
 
“If the sample condition is good, it takes about a week to get the results,” an official from the National Institute of Biological Resources said.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Jeju Air crash bird bird strike analysis

More in Social Affairs

Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report

Gov't to begin issuing digital residence cards to foreigners from Friday

Former Marine Corps chief investigator acquitted of insubordination charges

Analysis underway of bird feathers, blood sample taken from engine of ill-fated Jeju Air plane

Gov't calls for 'candid dialogue' with doctors after KMA elects new hardline president

Related Stories

Endangered birds struggle with scattered nets and waste on Jeju Island

Welcome back

Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy

‘He gave his best’: Photo of Jeju Air captain's final efforts before crash draws online condolences

Dog owned by 80-year-old man killed in Jeju Air tragedy pays respects to victims

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)