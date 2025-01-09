Bae Seul-ki to press charges after receiving online death threat
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 17:32
- LEE JIAN
Actor Bae Seul-ki, 38, received a death threat and will be pressing legal charges, her agency, Chan Entertainment, said Thursday.
Police officers reportedly showed up at her doorstep following a civilian report of the death threat directed toward Bae and her family circulating on the internet.
“The content of the threat is so indescribably awful that the family currently cannot carry on their lives as normal,” said the agency. “We will track down the writer and the post's commenters with police authorities, and they will face heavy legal consequences.”
The perpetrators are allegedly attempting to avoid being tracked down by unsubscribing from the online community where the post originated and deleting the URL of the death threat, added Chan Entertainment.
“We've collected all evidence of this and have requested cooperation from the site as well. This has been reported to law enforcement, and we will continue to work with our legal team to pursue legal action.”
Bae debuted as a singer in 2005 as part of girl group The Red. She forayed into acting in the early 2000s, eventually landing the lead role in the 2013 drama “Unemployed Romance.” She is best known for “Risky Romance” (2018), “Amor Fati” (2021) and “Battle for Happiness” (2023).
She married YouTuber Shim Lee-seobin in November 2020, and the couple has one son.
