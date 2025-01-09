 Gov't to begin issuing digital residence cards to foreigners from Friday
Gov't to begin issuing digital residence cards to foreigners from Friday

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 14:55 Updated: 09 Jan. 2025, 15:17
A sample image of digital copy of the residence card for foreigners in Korea [MINISTRY OF JUSTICE]

The Ministry of Justice said Thursday that it will issue digital copies of residence cards for foreigners in Korea starting Friday.
 
Foreign residents must use a smartphone that is registered in their name and be aged 14 or above to be issued with the mobile identification cards. A digital copy of their residence card on their smartphone can be used instead of the plastic versions.
 
The Justice Ministry said that digital copies of residence cards on smartphones can be used in public institutions, hospitals and convenience stores, as well as for financial purposes.  
 

Digital identification cards can be downloaded from an application called the “mobile id-card app,” developed by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. The application is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices. 
 
Foreigners in Korea whose plastic residence cards were issued prior to this year are required to visit local immigration offices to scan QR codes for issuance of the digital identification cards. Residence registration cards issued after Jan. 1, 2025, enable foreigners to download the digital version by scanning the plastic card's chip with their smartphone.
 
A digital form of the residence card can be issued only to a single smartphone, not multiple devices. Access to the digital residence card would be blocked automatically when the phone is reported missing.
 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
