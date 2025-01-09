 Korean crypto mogul Kwon Do-hyeong to stand trial on fraud charges in U.S. in 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean crypto mogul Kwon Do-hyeong to stand trial on fraud charges in U.S. in 2026

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 10:48
A federal court in the Southern District of New York [YONHDAP]

A federal court in the Southern District of New York [YONHDAP]

 
Korean crypto mogul Kwon Do-hyeong will stand trial on criminal fraud charges in the United States in January next year as he was extradited from Montenegro to face the charges late last month, according to Bloomberg.
 
District Judge Paul Engelmayer in New York scheduled the trial for Jan. 26, 2026, as the co-founder of Terraform Labs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
 

Related Article

 
Kwon is alleged to have orchestrated schemes to defraud purchasers of Terraform cryptocurrencies from 2018-2022. The 2022 crash of Terraform's cryptocurrencies erased over $40 billion in losses to numerous investors in the United States and around the world, according to his indictment.
 
Kwon's charges include commodities fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted of all charges, Kwon faces a maximum sentence of 130 years in prison, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
 
Kwon arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 31, nearly two years after he was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023 for traveling on a fake passport.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kwon Do-hyeong crypto Terraform Labs

More in Social Affairs

Korean crypto mogul Kwon Do-hyeong to stand trial on fraud charges in U.S. in 2026

Funerals mostly conclude, but mourning continues for families of Jeju Air disaster

177 victims of Jeju Air crash laid to rest 10 days after tragedy

Gov't announces aid for Jeju Air crash victims and families

Gov't designates Jan. 27 as temporary public holiday

Related Stories

Do Kwon, Terraform agree to pay $4.47 billion to settle crypto collapse lawsuit

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon charged with fraud by U.S. prosecutors

Montenegrin prime minister found to have invested in Do Kown's cryptocurrency

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon denies passport forgery charges in Montenegro

Korean prosecutors to seek extradition of Terraform Labs' Do Kwon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)