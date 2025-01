Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing 18-year-old student in random attack

The man who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old student with no apparent motive has been sentenced to life in prison.The Gwangju District Court handed down a life sentence to Park Dae-seong, 30, on charges of murder on Thursday morning. The prosecution had requested the death penalty for Park in December last year.Park stabbed the victim three times while intoxicated in a parking lot in Jorye-dong, Suncheon, South Jeolla, at around 12:44 a.m. on Sept. 26.Park, who ran a food delivery restaurant, was drinking alone at his shop on the day of the murder. He grabbed a weapon, went outside and followed the victim, who happened to be passing by, for about 800 meters (2,624 feet) before attacking her from behind.He fled the scene when a passerby, who witnessed the crime, approached in an attempt to stop him. The witness reported that the teenager cried out, “Save me,” before succumbing to her injuries.The victim was transported to a hospital after the attack but bled to death.Park was later apprehended by police around 3 a.m. after getting into an altercation with another passerby while wandering around drunk.Investigations revealed that Park did not know the victim. He claimed that he had been drinking due to a breakup with his girlfriend and financial troubles with his business.The investigation also uncovered CCTV footage showing Park smiling on the night of the crime.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]