 Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing 18-year-old student in random attack
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing 18-year-old student in random attack

Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 13:17 Updated: 09 Jan. 2025, 14:06
Murderer Park Dae-seong [JEONNAM PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

Murderer Park Dae-seong [JEONNAM PROVINCIAL POLICE AGENCY]

 
The man who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old student with no apparent motive has been sentenced to life in prison.
 
The Gwangju District Court handed down a life sentence to Park Dae-seong, 30, on charges of murder on Thursday morning. The prosecution had requested the death penalty for Park in December last year.
  
 

Related Article

Park stabbed the victim three times while intoxicated in a parking lot in Jorye-dong, Suncheon, South Jeolla, at around 12:44 a.m. on Sept. 26.  
 
Park, who ran a food delivery restaurant, was drinking alone at his shop on the day of the murder. He grabbed a weapon, went outside and followed the victim, who happened to be passing by, for about 800 meters (2,624 feet) before attacking her from behind.
 
He fled the scene when a passerby, who witnessed the crime, approached in an attempt to stop him. The witness reported that the teenager cried out, “Save me,” before succumbing to her injuries.  
 
The victim was transported to a hospital after the attack but bled to death.
 
Park was later apprehended by police around 3 a.m. after getting into an altercation with another passerby while wandering around drunk.  
 
Investigations revealed that Park did not know the victim. He claimed that he had been drinking due to a breakup with his girlfriend and financial troubles with his business.
 
The investigation also uncovered CCTV footage showing Park smiling on the night of the crime.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Park Dae-seong Murder Suncheon Korea

More in Social Affairs

Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report

Gov't to begin issuing digital residence cards to foreigners from Friday

Former Marine Corps chief investigator acquitted of insubordination charges

Analysis underway of bird feathers, blood sample taken from engine of ill-fated Jeju Air plane

Gov't calls for 'candid dialogue' with doctors after KMA elects new hardline president

Related Stories

Identity of man who confessed to killing 2 women is revealed

Murderer of two women did it for the money, police say

Kanak Jha upsets Korea's Cho Dae-seong 4-2 in early table tennis knockout

Don’t save an apology for the family

Fisheries official's family to sue Presidential Archives
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)