 Top court finalizes 17-year sentence for Jesus Morning Star leader for rape, molestation
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 15:31
Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of Jesus Morning Star, or JMS [SBS]

 
The Supreme Court on Thursday finalized a 17-year prison term for Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of a controversial religious organization, the Jesus Morning Star (JMS), on charges of raping and sexually molesting his female followers.
 
Jeong, 80, was indicted with physical detention on charges of raping or sexually assaulting two foreign followers and one Korean follower on 23 occasions between February 2018 and September 2021.
 

He was also charged with making false accusations by filing countercharges against the two foreign victims.
 
A district court had sentenced Jeong to 23 years in prison, but an appellate court reduced the term to 17 years, saying the initial ruling would exceed the recommendation under sentencing guidelines.
 
The appellate court at the time ruled that the victims were in a psychological state that made them unable to resist the defendant's sexual acts due to religious brainwashing.
 
Jeong appealed the decision, but the Supreme Court upheld the lower court's ruling, citing no errors in the verdict.
 
The top court also finalized the order for Jeong to wear an electronic tracking bracelet for 15 years and banned him from working at child-related facilities for 10 years.
 
Meanwhile, Jeong is standing trial on additional charges of rape and sexual assault against other female congregants, which could increase his time in jail if found guilty.
 
Yonhap 
