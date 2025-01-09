 Painstakingly slow
Published: 09 Jan. 2025, 20:00
Six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party (DP), reintroduced a special counsel bill to probe President Yoon Suk Yeol’s alleged insurrection. The revised bill addresses provisions opponents previously criticized as excessive. Albeit slowly, bipartisan efforts to overcome the current political crisis are starting to emerge in the National Assembly. [PARK YONG-SEOK]   
 
