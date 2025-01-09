Today's fortune: Thursday, Jan. 9

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GoodLucky direction: North1936: Relationships thrive through mutual care.1948: Kindness sows the seeds of harmony.1960: Show appreciation for what you have now.1972: Peace follows attentively listening to your partner.1984: Words resonate deeply; strive for thoughtful communication.1996: A chance for a romantic or emotional connection.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: ExcellentLove: UnitedLucky direction: Northeast1937: Small efforts compound into significant achievements.1949: Cherish the warmth and presence of family.1961: Unity fosters success; work together.1973: Collective endeavors prove more fruitful.1985: Mutual support leads to mutual growth.1997: Collaboration strengthens bonds.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Enjoy today without worrying about tomorrow.1950: Serenity and joy shape your day.1962: Hard work bears satisfying rewards.1974: Seize the spotlight and embrace accomplishments.1986: Expect positive outcomes from ongoing efforts.1998: Success comes from full dedication.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1939: Appreciate family as your greatest treasure.1951: Build strong bonds with those close to you.1963: Self-care is vital; prioritize your needs.1975: Work together for greater results.1987: Be open to opportunities and say yes.1999: The day is filled with positive energy.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: South1940: Aim for balance in competing priorities.1952: Avoid favoritism or biased judgments.1964: Embrace equality in all dealings.1976: Challenge sparks growth when handled diplomatically.1988: Resist envy and focus on your strengths.2000: Find joy in being uniquely yourself.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1941: Giving is more rewarding than receiving.1953: Positivity and gratitude elevate your day.1965: Take a measured and enjoyable approach.1977: Budget wisely to avoid overspending.1989: Match your lifestyle with your resources.2001: The afternoon may hold better opportunities.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1942: Value simplicity over excess today.1954: Gratitude enhances happiness.1966: Build strong relationships by collecting reliable people.1978: Progress through cooperation and mutual effort.1990: Acts of service strengthen community ties.2002: Expect to help or receive help.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: East1943: Consult a doctor if symptoms persist.1955: Minimize social interactions to avoid misunderstandings.1967: Stay humble and refrain from boasting.1979: Share credit generously for your achievements.1991: Avoid unnecessary attention and focus on steady work.2003: Spend time reflecting alone.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1944: People’s lives may share surprising similarities.1956: All paths eventually lead to success.1968: A minor event may lead to unexpected joy.1980: Obstacles clear for smooth progression.1992: Skill and effort gain well-deserved recognition.2004: Friendships blossom.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: South1945: Maturity brings pride in life’s journey.1957: Be proud of your accomplishments.1969: Life may overflow with happiness and purpose.1981: Achievements bring satisfaction and meaning.1993: Good fortune accompanies diligent efforts.2005: Cherish small joys for a fulfilling day.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1946: Avoid arguments and focus on self-control.1958: Decline emotional or financial obligations when unsure.1970: Silence avoids unnecessary conflicts.1982: Respect differences in opinions.1994: Logic trumps emotion today.2006: Practice kind and respectful communication.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: TensionedLucky direction: West1935: Age-old advice remains relevant today.1947: Generosity ensures happiness.1959: Value spending over hoarding.1971: Focus on relationships over material gains.1983: Exit social settings gracefully before things escalate.1995: Moderate consumption is vital.2007: Personal discipline ensures triumph.