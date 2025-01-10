KITA chief Yoon Jin-sik eyes startup growth in talks with CES 2025 organizer

Yoon Jin-sik, chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), has met with the chief organizer of the ongoing CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show, to discuss strategies for fostering the exhibition and startup industries, KITA said Friday.The meeting with Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), was held Thursday at the main venue of the annual tech show in Las Vegas, according to KITA.Yoon, a former industry minister, explained that KITA has newly established a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) division and that it plans to actively promote various efforts to nurture the exhibition industry.The two sides also explored the possibility of hosting CES-related events in Korea, including a potential CES Pre-Show or a CES Asia event.Yonhap