Kospi opens slightly higher on semiconductor and auto gains

Stocks opened a tad higher Friday on gains in semiconductor and auto shares.The Kospi added 1.43 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,523.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Foreign and retail investors purchased shares, offsetting institutional selling.Samsung Electronics rose 0.18 percent, and SK hynix surged 2.68 percent.Hyundai Motor soared 2.82 percent, and Kia advanced 1.36 percent.But LG Energy Solution sank 1.95 percent, and Samsung Biologics lost 0.3 percent.Naver went down 0.49 percent, and Posco Holdings opened unchanged.The local currency was trading at 1,459.30 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 1.2 won from the previous session.U.S. stock markets closed Thursday to observe a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.Yonhap