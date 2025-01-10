 Hyundai Motor, Nvidia form strategic partnership to leverage AI in auto manufacturing
Hyundai Motor, Nvidia form strategic partnership to leverage AI in auto manufacturing

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:14
Kim Heung-soo, Hyundai Motor’s executive vice president and head of its global strategy office, left, and Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at Nvidia, pose for the photo after a signing ceremony held at Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel on Jan. 9. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor has formed a strategic partnership with AI chip giant Nvidia to enhance its auto manufacturing operations across multiple domains harnessing Nvidia’s AI capabilities.  
 
Hyundai Motor said on Friday that it plans to adopt Nvidia’s AI technologies across the automaker’s overall business operations, including sectors of software-defined vehicles, robotics, autonomous driving and smart factories.
 
The two companies have formed multiple partnerships since 2015, but they were focused on specific segments of Hyundai’s vehicle systems. This marks the first time the automaker has comprehensively integrated Nvidia’s AI into its manufacturing process and mobility solutions.
 

The automaker will utilize Nvidia’s Omniverse platform to apply digital twin technologies in factory simulations — an effort to improve manufacturing efficiencies and quality and streamline costs.
 
Leveraging Nvidia’s generative AI development tools, Hyundai will develop AI applications needed across the company’s entire value chain.
 
AI-powered robots and virtual environments necessary for robot training will be developed, powered by Nvidia’s robotics platform, Isaac.
 
"Hyundai Motor Group is making innovative efforts in various fields such as robotics, autonomous driving and smart factories by utilizing AI,” said Kim Heung-soo, Hyundai Motor’s executive vice president and head of its global strategy office. “Through our collaboration with Nvidia, we aim to strengthen and accelerate these innovations, positioning ourselves as a leading company in future mobility."
 
Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at Nvidia, remarked that the partnership will “drive the creation of safer, more intelligent vehicles, supercharge manufacturing with greater efficiency and quality, and deploy cutting-edge robotics to help build a smarter, more connected digital workplace."
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
