Korea’s nuclear energy exports surge to record 32 trillion won in 2023

Korea's exports in the nuclear energy sector reached a record high of 32 trillion won ($21.9 billion) in 2023, data showed Friday.The figure represents a 26 percent increase from the 25.4 trillion won recorded in 2022, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The Korea Atomic Industrial Forum said the sector's exports are also estimated to have further gained ground in 2024 following Korea's participation in a project to refurbish an aging nuclear reactor at Romania's Cernavoda power plant."In 2025, the government will continue to provide business opportunities and financial support to the nuclear energy industry," Second Vice Industry Minister Choe Nam-ho said.He added the government plans to establish a 100 billion won fund to support the industry."The government will also maintain efforts to enhance the safety of nuclear plants and expand communication with the public to build trust," Choe said.Yonhap