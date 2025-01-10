 LG Energy batteries to power Aptera's solar car
LG Energy batteries to power Aptera's solar car

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 16:04
LG Energy Solution will be the exclusive supplier of Aptera Motors’ cylindrical batteries, which will be installed in the U.S. startup's highly anticipated solar-powered car, for the next seven years.
 
The Korean battery manufacturer said Friday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding alongside domestic battery pack manufacturer CTNS to supply the crowdfunded U.S. startup with 4.4 Gwh worth of 2170 cylindrical batteries from 2025 through 2031. It did not disclose the value of the agreement.
 
Aptara Motors' first production-ready solar EV completed its function test in October 2024 and is set to ship in the United States this year. The startup says it has received around 50,000 preorders so far.
 
The EV is able to run for 400 miles to a charge. Its solar charging system generates up to 40 additional miles per day. The company plans to produce higher-end models with larger batteries as well.
 
LG Energy Solution said the deal with Aptera is part of its strategy to expand its product and customer portfolio, especially in emerging industries with high growth potential such as robotics, ships and urban air mobility.
 
"As the global battery industry leader, LG Energy Solution will demonstrate its value even in the next-generation mobility sector," the firm's marketing head, Choi Geun-hyeok, said through a press release.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
