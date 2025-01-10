 LS Group chief sounds alarm against Chinese competitors' technological edge at CES 2025
LS Group chief sounds alarm against Chinese competitors' technological edge at CES 2025

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 15:24
LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun tries his hand at LG Electronics' new mobility solution, known as in-cabin sensing, at the company's booth at CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Jan. 9. [LS]

LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun urged LS executives to recognize "a sense of crisis" regarding the increasing technological edge of Chinese competitors as he toured CES 2025 in Las Vegas in search of new AI technologies to be deployed in LS products.
 
Chairman Koo was accompanied by Vice Chairman Myung Roe-hyun, Superior Essex CEO Choi Chang-hee and 20 executives from LS affiliates, including LS Cable & System, LS Electric and LS MnM.
 
During the two-day tour on Wednesday and Thursday, Koo inspected booths of domestic conglomerates such as LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics and SK Group, as well as global companies including TCL, Hisense and Panasonic. The chairman also closely examined new technologies at Eureka Park, a venue committed to startups.
 
“This year’s CES can be defined as ‘MAGA,’ meaning Make All Great with AI,” Koo reportedly told accompanying executives. “AI and software, not hardware, are becoming the core driving forces of change in our daily lives as well as in industrial sectors.”
 
Referring to how top-tier Japanese companies of the past were overtaken by Korea’s LG and Samsung, Koo urged the executives to feel a sense of crisis and urgency at the looming technological superiority of Chinese companies.
 
“We need to ensure that LS products and solutions are integrated with AI technologies,” he emphasized.
 
LS's superconducting power system, jointly developed by LS Cable & System and LS Electric, won a CES Innovation Award this year.
 
The system, dubbed HyperGrid NX, is designed for environmentally friendly urban data centers and can transmit large volumes of power at low voltage, ensuring a stable power supply without the need to build additional substations in clustered urban areas.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
