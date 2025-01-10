 SK hynix partners with SK Telecom, Penguin Solutions to promote AI data center industry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK hynix partners with SK Telecom, Penguin Solutions to promote AI data center industry

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 14:41
From left, SK hynix President Kim Juseon, Penguin Solutions CEO Mark Adams and SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang pose for a photo after signing a partnership agreement in Las Vegas. [SK TELECOM]

From left, SK hynix President Kim Juseon, Penguin Solutions CEO Mark Adams and SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang pose for a photo after signing a partnership agreement in Las Vegas. [SK TELECOM]

Korean chip giant SK hynix said Thursday it has partnered with SK Telecom and U.S. artificial intelligence computing company Penguin Solutions to advance the AI data center industry through joint research and development and commercialization efforts.
 
The trilateral agreement, signed on the sidelines of the ongoing CES 2025 in Las Vegas, focuses on jointly developing and commercializing innovative solutions for AI data centers while exploring new markets, according to SK hynix.
 
This collaboration aims to accelerate growth in the AI data center sector and enhance technological competitiveness.
 
The company said it also plans to strengthen its collaboration with the partners in developing next-generation memory products tailored for data centers.
 
Through this partnership, SK hynix aims to solidify its leadership in the high bandwidth memory (HBM) sector, a critical component for advanced AI computing.
 
SK Telecom, a leading mobile service operator in Korea, is now focusing on AI infrastructure, including AI data centers, as part of broader strategies to diversify its business portfolio.
 
Penguin Solutions, a specialist in AI data center solutions, is known for designing and managing customized infrastructure for AI service providers, bringing critical expertise to the partnership.
 
"Innovation of semiconductor memory technology is essential for the efficient operation of AI data centers," said SK hynix in a statement. "Through collaboration with SK Telecom and Penguin Solutions, SK hynix plans to overcome the limitations of memory technology and lead the expansion of the global AI ecosystem."

Yonhap
tags SK SKT SK hynix Penguin Solutions CES 2025

More in Industry

LG Energy batteries to power Aptera's solar car

LS Group chief sounds alarm against Chinese competitors' technological edge at CES 2025

SK hynix partners with SK Telecom, Penguin Solutions to promote AI data center industry

Industry minister highlights Korea’s economic stability despite political turmoil

Korea’s nuclear energy exports surge to record 32 trillion won in 2023

Related Stories

Will SK Chairman Chey Tae-won meet Nvidia's Jensen Huang at CES 2025?

SK Telecom's 'Aster' AI gives meeting reminders and life advice

More AI offerings at CES 2025 with a glimpse of quantum

SK hynix to introduce new high-performing chip, technologies at CES 2023

SK Group to display eco-friendly, carbon-reducing tech, products at CES 2023
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)