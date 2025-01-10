 Tech power shift at CES 2025: Japan, China triumph while Korea holds back
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:45
Sony signage is displayed at CES 2025 on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. [AP/YONHAP]

LAS VEGAS - This year's CES revealed clear signs of a shifting tech power dynamic. Japan staged an impressive comeback, Korea held back on debuting new products and China accelerated its rapid ascent.
 
Japanese automaker Toyota Motor, long criticized for lagging in the EV race, announced the completion of phase one of its Woven City project during a press conference at CES 2025.
 
Woven City, located at the base of Mount Fuji, is a first-of-its-kind living lab where Toyota tests mobility concepts and technology with global partners.
 
Even more, Chairman Akio Toyoda dropped a bombshell at the event, revealing that the company is "exploring rockets," signaling a venture into space.
 

Sony's PXO Akira vehicle filmmaking platform is showcased at its booth at CES 2025 on Jan. 9. [JIN EUN-SOO]

Japan's resurgence was also evident on the show floor.
 
Sony, once known for its now-obsolete Walkman and struggles in home appliances, firmly redefined itself as an entertainment powerhouse. 
 
At its massive booth in the central hall, the PXO Akira vehicle filmmaking platform — equipped with a motion platform, robotic camera crane and racing simulator — showcased cutting-edge technology that made it hard to see Sony as a slow electronics brand of the past.
 
An Afeela EV from Sony and Honda's joint venture is on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Jan. 9. [JIN EUN-SOO]

Afeela, the first EV from Sony’s joint venture with Honda Motor, wowed visitors with its sleek, minimalist design and advanced infotainment and autonomous driving features.
 
Reservations were needed to sit inside the cabin for test operation, but timeslots for the whole four-day run were fully booked when the Korea JoongAng Daily made an inquiry on the first day.  
 
Nikon, a storied Japanese camera company, also surprised attendees with a shift in focus that blended legacy with innovation.
 
Its robotic arm prototype — capable of loading dirty dishes into a dishwasher and mopping counters — was unexpected from a camera brand. 
 
Visitors line up in front of Nikon's booth to have their photos taken by Nikon's mirrorless camera. [JIN EUN-SOO]

Even more surprisingly, Nikon built the camera, hardware and software for the prototype in-house. While the robotic arm remains a concept, some components, including the camera, are already on sale, according to a Nikon representative.
 
"Japanese companies have brought a lot of intriguing new tech this year. Their booths are, first of all, fun to go through. I see almost no companies from the U.S., however, especially in mobility. Their presence are much less," said Tyler Pickett, an automotive engineer who was touring the Nikon booth. 
 
Meanwhile, China's all-out push to dominate tech seemed to bear fruit despite the absence of major players like Xiaomi and Huawei.
 
A large-scale robot is on display at TCL's booth at CES 2025 on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas. [YONHAP]

TCL, primarily known as a TV manufacturer, turned heads by putting robots front and center. 
 
The star of its booth was Aime, an adorable baby bird-inspired AI home bot. While it may not match the technological sophistication of Samsung's Ballie or LG's Q9, it undeniably captured hearts with its charming design and emotional attachment to the owner.
 
Half of TCL’s booth was dedicated to AI-integrated and energy-efficient home appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners, showcasing how the company is closing the gap with global leaders like Samsung and LG.
 
"Chinese hardware is now neck-and-neck with Korea’s," said LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-eun while touring booths at CES 2025 on Thursday. 
 
"Just as Japanese companies like Sony and Panasonic found new directions after losing to Korea in home appliances, Samsung and LG must now think differently."
 
The startup scene also highlighted China’s rapid strides. 
 
The Hangzhou, China-based Unitree unveiled its quadruped robot, a credible competitor to those of Boston Dynamics. 
 
Unitree’s humanoid G1 and the Beijing-based Galbot’s humanoid, also called G1, were featured at Nvidia’s booth, demonstrating Nvidia’s AI robot development platform. These robots proved themselves to be top-tier contenders for collaboration with the world's most influential tech company. 
 
Korea's presence at this year's CES 2025 was rather weak. 
 
Samsung Electronics' booth is set up next to TCL's at CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee acknowledged during a press conference that the company had not unveiled a single new product at CES 2025, a decision that inevitably diverted attention away from the Korean tech giant.
 
The excuse was to "emphasize connectivity."
 
"It was a pity there were no new big announcements from Samsung," said one anonymous industry insider who has been participating CES for three years in a row. 
 
"Most of the ideas it presented this year don't seem to differ that much from what I've seen last year, which is AI." 
 
LG Electronics CEO William Cho also noted that the company is analyzing China's cost-cutting strategies for survival.
 
"What was once about recognizing China as a competitor has evolved into actively countering them," Cho said. "We’re studying how they reduce costs and have identified areas we can benchmark."
 
Galbot's humanoid G1 is on display at Nvidia's booth. [JIN EUN-SOO]

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
