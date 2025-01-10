Gov't outlines strategic initiatives to promote economic recovery though arts and culture
Published: 10 Jan. 2025
YIM SEUNG-HYE
Under its new vision, "Culture for All, a Nation Connecting the World,” the Culture Ministry outlined strategic initiatives spanning everything from economic recovery through cultural support to fostering global cultural leadership. The focus will be on five areas: supporting economic recovery through culture, advancing regional cultural equity, expanding cultural exports, preparing for the future through AI integration and enhancing Korea’s global cultural presence.
To help the country’s economy recover through culture, the ministry plans to support small businesses in the tourism, sports and arts industries with special government loans.
Four new state-run youth performing arts troupes will be established this year to revitalize the country’s rural areas, the Culture Ministry said, adding that it will also address cultural disparities and population decline in rural areas. The ministry also plans to designate 13 rural regions as “Cultural Cities of Korea” and focus on organizing various promotions.
The Culture Ministry will help boost the country’s thriving content industry by organizing new investment funds to support large-scale projects. It also plans to establish a new K-Content Cultural Complex, a Global Video City and a Hall of Fame for popular culture and arts content. Locations for these new establishments have yet to be decided.
The ministry will continue its efforts to boost tourism this year, expanding initiatives that can attract more foreign tourists to the country, such as visa waivers, as well as helping visitors enjoy a convenient travel experience while in the country.
Recognizing the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence, the ministry is developing a 10-year strategy for AI-integrated cultural industries. It will initiate projects such as amending copyright laws, introducing publicity rights legislation and investing in various R&D projects related to AI.
In hopes of seeing Korea’s global influence transcend K-pop and K-dramas, the ministry said it would help showcase Korean musicals, fine arts, literature and festivals internationally this year.
Since this year marks several significant anniversaries, including the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule and the 60th anniversary of normalized Korea-Japan relations, the Culture Ministry said it plans to hold various events, including joint exhibitions and performances with Japan and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju in October.
"Through culture, we will overcome economic difficulties, celebrate our shared history and build bridges with the world," Culture Minister Yu In-chon said.
“The initiatives we have laid out for this year underscore Korea’s vision to blend tradition, innovation and global engagement, setting the stage for a future where culture drives economic and societal progress.”
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
