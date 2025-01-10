Fiction surges in January book sales as Han Kang fever keeps the tills ringing
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 12:28
Fiction trumped self-help books in early January sales amid the persisting Han Kang hype nationwide.
According to local bookstore chain Kyobo on Friday, Han's "Human Acts" (2014) was the most popular book for 10 consecutive weeks, including the first week of 2025.
"The Vegetarian" (2017) and "We Do Not Part" (2019), both by Han as well, ranked second and third.
Four other works of fiction, including "Contradictions" (2005) by Yang Gui-ja and "Torrent" (2022) by Jeong Dae-geon, were also among Kyobo's top 10.
Contrary to previous years, self-help books and essays have typically been the most popular genre in January. Last year, six out of the 10 most popular books on Kyobo were categorized as "motivational literature." This year, only one, "Trend Korea 2025" by Kim Ran-do, made it onto the bookstore's rankings.
Han, 54, received the Nobel Prize in Literature, announced in October last year. She is the first Korean and also the first Asian female to have received the award.
