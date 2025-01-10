Kweon Seong-dong's actions raise questions about party discipline (KOR)

People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has come under fire for pressuring lawmaker Kim Sang-wook to leave the party after Kim defied the party line in a recent National Assembly vote. The controversy centers around the National Assembly’s revote on two contentious bills: the special act on the first lady, Kim Keon-hee, and the Insurrection Investigation Bill. The PPP leadership had decided to oppose both bills as a party stance, but Kim voted in favor of both.



According to a leaked transcript, Kweon confronted Kim immediately after the vote, saying, “This isn’t a joke. It’s only right that you leave the party. You’re not helping the party at all,” and, “This is no laughing matter. It’s not the first time. No matter how independent you are as a constitutional body, if you’re part of the party, you must follow its decisions.”



Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's policy chief, defended Kweon in an interview Thursday, stating, “Kim has consistently gone against the party line, and this is not a one-time issue.”



However, forcing Kim to resign from the party is highly inappropriate. While party discipline is critical in a parliamentary democracy, lawmakers are independent constitutional representatives who must vote according to their conscience and judgment. If a lawmaker believes a party directive is fundamentally flawed, they have the right to act on their convictions. Diversity of opinion strengthens political parties, and punishing dissent by expelling members only shrinks the party’s base, turning it into a self-destructive act.



Kweon’s actions evoke memories of the Democratic Party’s (DP) handling of former lawmaker Keum Tae-seop. In 2019, Keum abstained from a vote on the establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office, defying the party line. In response, party hard-liners filed a disciplinary petition against him, leading to a formal warning from the DP’s ethics committee in 2020. At the time, lawmakers from the PPP’s predecessor, the United Future Party, sharply criticized the move. PPP lawmakers called it “a violation of the National Assembly Act, which guarantees lawmakers’ right to vote freely” (Rep. Yoon Young-seok), “a denial of democracy” (Rep. Ha Tae-keung), and evidence that “there is no democracy in the DP” (former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong). For the PPP now to pressure Kim Sang-wook to leave the party smacks of hypocrisy and is indefensible.



The PPP leadership claims that Kim’s refusal to attend party meetings has hindered communication. However, the leadership must reflect on how seriously they addressed the special counsel issue themselves. Had the party proactively proposed an alternative special counsel bill that removed contentious provisions, would lawmakers like Kim have felt compelled to break ranks?



Moreover, the leadership’s selective targeting of a first-term lawmaker like Kim appears petty. Notably, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a prominent PPP figure and potential presidential candidate, openly declared his support for the insurrection special counsel bill. Will the PPP also expel Ahn?



Lawmakers like Kim who voted for the special counsel bills serve as tenuous but crucial links between the PPP and moderate voters. If the party pushes them out, it risks accelerating its transformation into a regional party with narrow appeal, akin to the erstwhile Liberty Unification Party of Korea’s, Yeongnam region (North and South Gyeongsang Provinces and Daegu).



국민의힘, 김상욱 탈당 강요는 자해적 행태



금태섭 의원 징계 땐 민주당 맹비난하더니…

소신파 쫓아내면 영남 자민련 전락 시간문제





국민의힘 권성동 원내대표가 내란, 김건희 여사 특검법 국회 본회의 재표결에서 당론에 반기를 든 김상욱 의원에게 탈당을 압박해 파문이 일고 있다. 국민의힘은 그제 표결에서 두 법 모두 부결 당론을 정했는데, 김 의원은 전부 찬성표를 던졌다. 언론에 공개된 녹취록에 따르면 권 원내대표는 표결 직후 본회의장에서 김 의원을 만나 “내가 농담하는 게 아니야. 탈당하는 게 맞지. 당에 도움이 안 되잖아”라며 “웃을 일이 아니야. 한두 번이 아닌데. 아무리 헌법기관이지만 당을 같이하면 당의 뜻을 따라야지”라고 말했다. 김상훈 정책위의장도 어제 언론 인터뷰에서 “당론으로 정한 내용에 대해 김 의원이 시종일관 계속 이탈해 왔다”며 권 원내대표 발언을 옹호했다.



그러나 국민의힘 지도부가 김 의원에게 탈당을 강요하는 건 매우 부적절하다. 당연한 얘기지만 국회의원은 개개인이 헌법기관이어서 독자적인 판단과 양심에 따라 투표할 권리가 있다. 정당정치에서 당론을 무시할 순 없지만, 도저히 따를 수 없는 방향이라고 생각하면 본인 소신대로 가는 게 옳다. 정당은 다양한 의견이 공존해야만 발전할 수 있다. 지도부의 결정대로 움직이지 않았다고 의원을 당에서 쫓아내는 건 당의 외연을 스스로 축소하는 자해적 행태다.



권 원내대표의 발언은 과거 더불어민주당의 금태섭 의원 징계 사건을 연상시킨다. 2019년 12월 공수처법 표결에서 금 의원이 당론을 거스르고 기권표를 던지자 강성 당원들이 금 의원을 징계하라고 청원을 제출했고, 이듬해 5월 민주당 윤리심판원은 금 의원에게 경고 징계를 내렸다. 이에 대해 당시 미래통합당(국민의힘의 전신)에선 “국회의원의 표결은 양심에 따라 하는 것인데 어떻게 당이 징계하나”(윤영석 의원), “징계는 국회의원의 자유투표를 보장한 국회법 위반이자 민주주의 부정”(하태경 의원), “민주당에 민주가 없다는 말이 사실이었다”(원희룡 제주지사)며 맹공을 퍼부었다. 이랬던 국민의힘이 이제 와서 김 의원에게 탈당하라는 건 자기모순이자 어불성설이다. 국민의힘 지도부는 김 의원이 의총에 불참하며 의사소통을 거부했다고 주장하지만, 지도부가 먼저 특검 문제에 얼마만큼 신경을 기울였는지 자성해야 한다. 당이 독소조항을 제거한 자체 특검안을 진작 제출했더라면 김 의원을 비롯한 몇몇 의원이 굳이 반란표를 던졌을까. 지도부가 만만한 초선 의원만 윽박지르는 것도 거슬린다. 대선주자로 분류되는 안철수 의원도 이번에 내란 특검엔 찬성했다고 공개적으로 밝혔다. 그럼 안 의원도 출당시킬 건가.



이번 특검 표결에서 찬성표를 던진 의원들은 국민의힘과 중도층을 아직 가냘프게나마 이어주는 연결고리다. 국민의힘이 이들을 내쫓는다면 ‘영남 자민련’으로 전락하는 건 시간문제다.

