The 'me' era: From 'Squid Game' to Korean sports (KOR)

Song Ji-hoon

The author is a sports team reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.



The second series of Netflix's “Squid Game” continues the harrowing narrative of contestants engaging in life-and-death games to win a prize of up to 45.6 billion won ($31.2 million). Survivors, at the end of each round, are given the opportunity to determine their fate by voting. They must choose whether to continue the perilous games to increase the jackpot or to end the challenge and distribute the accumulated prize money equitably among the remaining participants.



The internal conflicts experienced by voters serve as a central theme in season two. The “correct answer” seems obvious to everyone involved: halting the games immediately to prevent further casualties and sharing the prize money fairly. Yet, when the time comes to cast their votes, individual dilemmas take center stage. As continuing the games results in more deaths, it simultaneously increases the prize money — and, by extension, each participant’s potential share. Caught between personal financial struggles — whether repaying debts or imagining an easier fresh start — many end up pressing the blue circle button to proceed. Ironically, the principle of majority rule in these votes often prioritizes “me” over “us.”



A striking parallel can be drawn between these fictional voting scenes and the ongoing elections for heads of various sports federations under the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. In these elections, candidates and voters alike often seem to act with a “me first” mentality. Some federation heads, despite past controversies during their tenure, insist on running for re-election, claiming that the ultimate decision rests with the voters. Meanwhile, candidates vying to challenge these incumbents frequently refuse to consolidate their efforts, even at the risk of splitting the vote. Some voters, for their part, unabashedly approach multiple campaigns asking, “What will you do for me if I secure votes for you?” It’s a textbook display of “it has to be me.”



There are, however, intriguing deviations from this pattern. In both “Squid Game” season two and the federation elections, attempts emerge to challenge and reform perceived unfairness. In the drama, contestants actively rebel against the organizers. In the elections, procedural issues such as the voting timeline and rules have led to calls for change, including legal challenges seeking to halt the elections through injunctions. These efforts represent a noteworthy attempt to rationally revise long-accepted norms and practices.



How far these election reforms might go remains uncertain. However, one thing is clear: Unless the core principle of “maximizing the collective benefit” is restored, procedural changes alone are unlikely to bring about a fundamental transformation. Much like the contestants in “Squid Game,” who repeatedly vote to “continue the games” as long as the temptation of a 45.6 billion won jackpot looms, the participants in these elections may continue prioritizing personal gains over collective progress.





Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













투표

송지훈 스포츠부 기자



넷플릭스 드라마 ‘오징어 게임2’는 최대 456억원에 이르는 상금을 놓고 게임 참가자들이 목숨을 건 경쟁을 이어가는 과정을 그린 동명 작품의 속편이다. 생존자들은 매 라운드를 마친 직후 자신들의 운명을 스스로 결정하는 투표에 참여한다. 상금 규모를 키우기 위해 위험한 게임을 지속할지, 또는 이제껏 쌓은 적립금을 골고루 분배하는 선에서 도전을 멈출지 정할 수 있다.



투표 참여자들이 겪는 내적 갈등은 시즌2의 주요 서사 중 하나다. 사실 ‘모범 답안’은 정해져 있다. 더 이상의 인명 희생을 막기 위해 당장 게임을 멈추고 상금을 공평하게 나눠가지는 게 바람직하다는 걸 참가자 모두가 안다. 하지만 막상 투표를 시작하면 매번 각자의 내적 갈등이 폭발한다. 게임을 지속해 추가 사망자가 생기면 그에 비례해 상금이 커지고, 내 몫의 분배금도 늘기 때문이다. ‘아직은 빚을 갚기에 모자라는데’, ‘상금이 늘면 더 쉽게 새출발할 수 있는데’ 등등의 생각에 고민하다 결국 파란색 동그라미 버튼(게임 지속)을 누르는 이가 속출한다. 다수결의 원칙을 따르는 투표의 핵심 기준은 아이러니하게도 ‘우리’와 ‘모두’가 아니라 오로지 ‘나’에 모아진다.



새해 벽두부터 진행 중인 대한체육회 산하 각 체육단체장 선거 풍경은 오징어 게임 속 투표 장면과 닮았다. 출마자와 유권자 양쪽 모두 자신만 생각하며 투표 버튼 앞에 선 것 같은 이들이 적지 않다. 재임 기간 중 물의를 빚은 일부 단체장은 “판단은 유권자에게 맡기겠다”며 출마를 강행했다. 이들의 당선을 저지하겠다며 ‘대항마’를 자처한 인물들은 표 분산 우려에도 불구하고 후보 단일화에 소극적이다. 일부 유권자들은 여기저기 선거 캠프마다 연락해 “표를 모아주면 나에게 뭘 해줄 수 있느냐”고 노골적으로 묻는다. ‘나 아니면 안 돼’의 전형적인 모습들이다.



흥미로운 변주도 있다. 오징어 게임2와 체육단체장 선거 모두 진행 방식의 불공정성을 지적하고 바꾸려는 시도가 등장한다. 드라마에선 게임 참가자들이 주최측에 물리적으로 반기를 든다(스포일러를 피하기 위해 구체적 묘사는 생략한다). 체육단체장 선거에선 투표 일정·진행 방식에 대한 문제 제기와 함께 법원에 선거 금지 가처분 신청이 잇따른다. 별다른 고민 없이 받아들이던 규정이나 관습을 합리적으로 바꿔보자는 노력의 일환으로 의미를 부여할 만하다.



체육단체장 선거 제도가 추후 어디까지 어떻게 바뀔 지 현재로선 가늠하기 어렵다. 다만 한 가지, ‘공동 이익 극대화’라는 투표의 본질을 회복하지 않는 한, 투표 방식을 바꾸는 것만으로는 근본적인 변화를 기대하기 어렵다는 점은 분명하다. ‘우승 상금 456억원을 독차지하고 싶다’는 욕망이 꿈틀대는 한, 오징어 게임 참가자들이 아무리 투표를 거듭해도 ‘게임 지속’만을 선택하게 되는 것처럼.

