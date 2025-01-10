 Enhypen's Heeseung, Jake featured in Flo Rida song
Enhypen's Heeseung, Jake featured in Flo Rida song

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 15:21
Members Heeseung, left, and Jake of boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Heeseung and Jake of boy band Enhypen took part in U.S. rapper Flo Rida's new song, "Confessions."
 
The track, released on Friday, also features U.S. musician Paul Russell.
 

"This collaboration feels so special for us, especially because we grew up listening to Flo Rida's songs since we were little," the Enhypen singers said in a press release. "We focused on enjoying the vibe of the song, and we hope people like it."
 
Enhypen kicked off its "Walk The Line" world tour in October of last year.
 
The band will also perform at next year's  Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 19. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Enhypen Belift Lab HYBE

