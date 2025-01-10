 ILLIT to release Japanese love song on Valentine's Day
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 16:10
Girl group ILLIT [BELIFT LAB]

Girl group ILLIT is set to release its first Japanese song, “Almond Chocolate,” on Feb. 14. It will also be the group’s debut movie soundtrack, its agency, Belift Lab, said Friday.
 
“Almond Chocolate” will be featured in the upcoming Japanese film “It Takes More Than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love,” which will be released on March 7.
 

Based on the eponymous manga series, the film revolves around a girl struggling with her feelings for a boy. 
 
The lyrics of “Almond Chocolate" capture the female protagonist's crush. Pdogg, known for writing several BTS hits such as “DNA” (2017), “Fake Love” (2018) and "Boy with Luv” (2019), contributed to the song's production.
 
“Thinking that our song will be playing at movie theaters gives us butterflies,” said ILLIT in a press release. “We’re sure that the song will strike a chord with anyone who has had a crush on someone.”
 
Although ILLIT hasn’t made its official debut in Japan, the group has already taken the stage at leading music festivals in the nation, such as "NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen" and the Japan Record Awards.
 
ILLIT received the New Artist Award at the 66th Japan Record Awards on Dec. 30. The group's debut track, “Magnetic,” sat at No. 15 on Billboard Japan’s annual Hot 100 chart, the best result achieved by a K-pop track.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags ILLIT

