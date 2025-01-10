Veteran singer Kim Wan-sun and Red Velvet's Seulgi to release single 'Lucky'

K-pop brings the crowds: Shinsegae sees the radiant future of Myeong-dong

Rookie boy bands usher in 2025 with new EPs

J-Hope announces 'Hope On The Stage' tour, kicking off in Seoul

Virtual boy band Plave to release new album on Feb. 3

Related Stories

J-Hope begins the 'third take' of his life after completing military service

BTS’s J-Hope to make special appearance on dance show 'DNAcers'

BTS’s J-Hope throws ceremonial first pitch in Korean Series game in hometown — in pictures

BTS's J-Hope drops surprise solo song

J-Hope to release single 'on the street (with J. Cole)' Friday