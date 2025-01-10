J-Hope announces 'Hope On The Stage' tour, kicking off in Seoul
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 12:33
BTS member J-Hope will embark on his first solo concert tour, starting in Seoul in February, his agency BigHit Music said on Friday.
Dubbed "Hope On The Stage," the tour will kick off with three concerts from Feb. 28 through March 2 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. All three shows will be livestreamed.
The tour will then continue in a total of 15 cities, including Chicago in the United States, New York City, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta in Indonesia, Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok and Saitama and Osaka in Japan.
The title, "Hope On The Stage," refers to J-Hope's presence, symbolizing that hopes, wishes and dreams will be expressed in various ways through his performances, according to BigHit Music.
J-Hope will perform tracks from his special album "Hope On The Street Vol.1" (2024) for the first time.
J-Hope was discharged from the military in October last year, becoming the second BTS member after Jin, who completed his service in June. The rest of the BTS members are expected to finish their military service by June.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
