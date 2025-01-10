New NCT Zone pop-up celebrates K-pop game's anniversary
Game developer TakeOne Company opened a pop-up store to celebrate the anniversary of its K-pop game NCT Zone in eastern Seoul’s Seongsu-dong on Jan. 5, set to take place until Jan. 20.
The pop-up store has been decorated in the NCT Zone theme, with in-game items turned into real-life objects and photo zones for NCT fans. The store carries exclusive NCT merchandise that has been created for the game, including photo cards of NCT members dressed in game costumes.
Incentives are given to the NCT Zone game users, and other NCT fans who are not familiar with the game can try it out on the scene and gain merits for downloading it.
The pop-up store also comes as celebration the addition of NCT Wish members, the latest of the NCT franchise, to the game. NCT Wish members were added to the anniversary update released on Dec. 26. The number of daily active users more than doubled on Dec. 26 compared to the previous day, according to TakeOne Company.
TakeOne Company also rolled out the second season of BTS-themed puzzle game BTS World on Dec. 17.
BTS World Season 2 is a sequel to the BTS-themed puzzle game that was released in June 2019, which also terminated its service in December 2023. The new game takes the overall features of the original but is upgraded with personalized in-game features that promise to be more engaging for the players.
TakeOne Company also services Blackpink The Game.
