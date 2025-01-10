Rookie boy bands usher in 2025 with new EPs
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 10:33
Rookie boy bands are kicking off 2025 with fresh music.
All(H)ours will return in February with its third EP, “Smoke Point,” its agency, Eden Entertainment, announced on Friday. This comes seven months after the band released its second EP, “Witness” (2024).
“All(H)ours will prove that it’s the band’s ‘smoke point,’ indicating the threshold it will cross to advance further success,” the agency said.
Having debuted in January 2024 with “All Ours,” the band is composed of seven members: Kunho, Youmin, Xayden, Minje, Masami, Hyunbin and On:N.
EVNNE will release its fourth EP, “Hot Mess,” on Feb. 10, its agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, confirmed on Friday. This follows eight months after the release of its third EP, “RIDE or DIE” (2024).
EVNNE, pronounced “even,” debuted in September 2023 with its first EP, “Target: Me,” under Jellyfish Entertainment. The boy band consists of seven members: Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Han-bin, Yoo Seung-eon, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Ji Yun-seo and Keita. All seven members were contestants on Mnet's boy band audition show “Boys Planet” (2023).
K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment’s KickFlip is making its official debut with its first EP, “Flip It, Kick It!,” on Jan. 20. The septet, whose members are Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyun, is JYP Entertainment’s first boy band in six years since Stray Kids.
KickFlip was named one of the “8 Rookie K-Pop Acts to Watch in 2025” by Grammy.com on Jan. 4.
KickFlip’s debut performance will be broadcast on YouTube channel Mnet M2 on Jan. 20, and the group will host a pop-up event from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)