 Rosé, aespa dominated Korea's 2024 music market, says KMCA report
Rosé, aespa dominated Korea's 2024 music market, says KMCA report

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 10 Jan. 2025, 16:32
Girl group aespa delivers its acceptance speech at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, which took place on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka. [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

Girl group aespa delivers its acceptance speech at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, which took place on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka. [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

 
Rosé, aespa, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Lim Young-woong and Fifty Fifty took last year's domestic music market by storm, domestic market tracker Circle Chart said on Friday.
 
Circle Chart, operated by the Korea Music Content Association, released its annual music market report on Friday, which listed the most popular songs and albums in Korea over the course of a year. The yearly chart is based on quantitative data such as streams, downloads and album sales.
 

Rosé topped two major categories — Global K-pop and V Coloring Chart — with single “APT.” (2024), her globally renowned collaboration with Bruno Mars. The song sat atop the weekly Global K-pop chart for 10 consecutive weeks after first earning the top spot in the 43rd week of 2024. 
 
With its track “Supernova” (2024), girl group aespa earned the top spots on the Digital Chart and Streaming Chart. Notably, aespa has a total of eight songs featured on the annual Digital Chart, including “Drama" (2023) at No. 20, “Armageddon” (2024) at No. 52 and “Whiplash” (2024) at No. 66.
 
On the Album Chart, boy band Seventeen secured the top and the runner-up positions with its 12th EP, “Spill the Feels” (2024), and the compilation album “17 Is Right Here” (2024). “Spill the Feels” sold 3.18 million copies and “17 Is Right Here” sold 3.15 million copies. The band’s 11th EP, “Seventeen Heaven” (2023), won the Circle Chart-certified “5M” honor, which is granted to albums that sell more than five million copies.
 
Rose performs ″APT.″ at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 22 at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [YONHAP]

Rose performs ″APT.″ at the 2024 MAMA Awards on Nov. 22 at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [YONHAP]

 
Boy band Stray Kids topped the Retail Album Chart with its ninth EP, "ATE,” which logged 859,437 retail sales. The album sits at No. 3 on the Album Chart, having sold 2.88 million copies. Stray Kids’ 2023 EP “ROCK-STAR” received the Circle Chart-certified “4M” mark.
 
Trot singer Lim’s songs “Warmth” and “Home," both from his 2024 single "Warmth," earned the top two spots on the Download Chart, marking the singer’s fourth consecutive streak of dominance on the chart.
 
Girl group Fifty Fifty secured the No. 1 spot on the Social Chart 2.0 for the second year in a row. This chart reflects artists' popularity on social media, measuring views, hits and mentions across platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Mycelebs Star.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags aespa Bruno Mars Rosé

Rosé, aespa dominated Korea's 2024 music market, says KMCA report

