Rosé, aespa dominated Korea's 2024 music market, says KMCA report

ILLIT to release Japanese love song on Valentine's Day

Xiaoting rejoins Kep1er after brief solo stint

Related Stories

Bruno Mars thanks fans in Korean after music show win for his collab with Rosé

Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists

Rosé and Bruno Mars to perform global hit 'APT.' at MAMA Awards

Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' tops Spotify global chart, hits 114 million views on YouTube

Rosé's 'APT.' ranks No. 4 on Britain's Official Singles Chart