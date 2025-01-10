The Boyz to perform 'The B Land' concert series across Korea and Japan
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 17:45
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band The Boyz will hold "The B Land" fan concerts in Korea and Japan, its agency, One Hundred Label, said Friday.
Fan concerts are a hybrid of a meet and greet and a concert, wherein the artist mixes staged performances with talks with fans and other events, such as games.
This will be The Boyz's first fan concert since joining its new agency, One Hundred Label, last month.
Three events will take place in southern Seoul's KSPO Dome on Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2, as well as two events in Tokyo's Yoyogi National Gymnasium's 1st Gymnasium on Feb. 22 and 23.
"The B Land" will take place in a theme park mood, according to the agency.
Tickets will open on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. for members of the fan club. General ticket sales will take place on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)