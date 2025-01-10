 Virtual boy band Plave to release new album on Feb. 3
Virtual boy band Plave to release new album on Feb. 3

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 13:57
Poster for virtual boy band Plave's third EP ″Caligo Pt. 1″ [VLAST]

Virtual boy band Plave will release its new album, "Caligo Pt. 1," on Feb. 3, its agency, Vlast, said Friday.
 
The new EP comes five months after Plave's digital single "Pump Up The Volume!" was released last August. This will be the band's third EP, following "Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come" released in August 2023 and "Asterum: 134-1" released in February 2024.
 

Promotional schedule for virtual boy band Plave's third EP ″Caligo Pt. 1″ [VLAST]

Details other than the date were not disclosed on Friday.
 
Plave is a five-member virtual boy band — with real people behind the group — created by Vlast, a tech startup that began as a special project from television broadcaster MBC in 2021. The company was founded in February 2022 and debuted Plave on March 12, 2023.
 
Plave won MBC’s weekly music show “Show! Music Core” on March 9, 2024, with its latest track “Way 4 Luv.” The group became the first-ever virtual idols to take the No. 1 prize on one of Korea’s regular television music programs. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Plave Vlast virtual idol

