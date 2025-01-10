Xiaoting rejoins Kep1er after brief solo stint
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 16:38
Kep1er member Xiaoting has rejoined the girl group following the Jan. 1 expiration of her exclusive contract with Chinese agency TopClass.
“Xiaoting has been discussing her future with WakeOne and KLAP Entertainment and she expressed her firm determination to resume group activities as part of Kep1er,” KLAP Entertainment said Friday.
The member has engaged in both group and solo activities due to her contracts with multiple agencies.
Most of Kep1er's members debuted under different agencies when the group was formed through cable network Mnet's multinational idol audition show "Girls Planet 999" in 2022. Former members Kang Ye-seo and Mashiro left Kep1er and joined another girl group, Madein, under their original agency, 143 Entertainment, last September.
Kep1er will take the stage at the 2024 SuperSound Festival on Jan. 18 in Macau. The group will then embark on its “Fan Con Tour Beyond The Star” world tour with two shows in Seoul on Feb. 15 and 16 at Sungshin Women’s University in northern Seoul.
The group, composed of Yujin, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Youngeun, Xiaoting, Huening Bahiyyih and Hikaru, is known for its recent hits like "WA DA DA" (2024), "Up!" (2024) and "MVSK" (2024).
