Robert Pattinson to visit Korea for premiere of Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 13:51
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
British actor Robert Pattinson will visit Korea for the first time on Jan. 20 for the release of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho's new film "Mickey 17," which will hit the country's theaters a week before its U.S. premiere.
The film will roll out in Korea on Feb. 28 and in the United States on March 7.
The film was previously pushed back due to the Writers Guild of America strike: It was originally slated for release last March but was delayed to January of 2025. In November, reports revealed that it had been delayed again.
The sci-fi work, adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel "Mickey7,” follows the story of Mickey Barnes, played by Pattinson, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice planet Niflheim.
Oscar nominees Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo will star alongside Pattinson.
"Mickey 17" is Bong’s first film in over five years since “Parasite” was released in 2019.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)