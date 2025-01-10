 Korean American congresswoman Young Kim to lead East Asia and Pacific affairs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korean American congresswoman Young Kim to lead East Asia and Pacific affairs

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 10:09
Rep. Young Kim speaks during an event celebrating Korean American Day in Washington on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

Rep. Young Kim speaks during an event celebrating Korean American Day in Washington on Jan. 9. [YONHAP]

 
A Korean American congresswoman has been named to chair the subcommittee on East Asia and Pacific affairs under the House Foreign Affairs Committee during the 119th Congress that kicked off last week, the committee's chairman said Thursday.
 
Rep. Young Kim, who led the subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific during the previous Congress, will lead the subcommittee, according to Committee Chairman Brian Mast.
 

Related Article

 
"Young Kim is a fighter who works tirelessly to promote American leadership across the globe, especially by boosting our standing in Communist China's backyard," Mast said. 
 
In her statement, Kim pledged to work with her colleagues across the political aisle to "ensure America leads in the region to promote human rights, support fellow freedom-loving countries, strengthen free trade with our allies and hold our adversaries accountable." 
 
"The East Asia and Pacific region is home not only to our greatest geopolitical competition but also to some of our strongest allies and partners," she said. "Simply put, America's future national security depends on U.S. foreign policy decisions in the region."
 
The subcommittee has jurisdiction over the East Asia and Pacific region covered by the State Department's Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs as well as over the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department's under secretary for economic growth, energy and the environment.

Yonhap
tags Korea Young Kim East Asia and Pacific

More in Diplomacy

Former President Jimmy Carter honored with state funeral at Washington National Cathedral

Korean American congresswoman Young Kim to lead East Asia and Pacific affairs

Korean Americans gather in Washington to celebrate unity and achievements

MOU with U.S. moves Korea closer to final Czech nuclear plant deal

Korea's acting president sends condolences to Xi Jinping over deadly Tibet earthquake

Related Stories

Making Asia more dynamic and healthier

Soil and water: Asia-Pacific’s bread and butter

Exclusive: DHL CEO discussing robot-powered warehouses with Hyundai, Hanjin

Unnoticed secrets to East Asia’s economic success

[THINK ENGLISH] 구글 “한국의 게임 인구, 중국·미국·일본 이어 세계 4위”

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)