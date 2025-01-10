Intense cold snap sweeps across Korea with subzero temperatures
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 11:04
Friday morning saw an intense cold snap, with temperatures in Gangwon and northern Gyeonggi dropping to around minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).
In Pyeongchang, Gangwon, the temperature fell to minus 24.9 degrees around 7 a.m. In Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, the temperature was minus 21.1 degrees.
By morning, temperatures had dropped to minus 12.2 degrees in Seoul, minus 11.7 degrees in Incheon and minus 12.9 degrees in Daejeon.
Even in the southern regions, morning temperatures hovered around minus 10 degrees.
Gwangju and Busan recorded their lowest temperatures of the day at minus 10.1 degrees, Daegu at minus 10.7 degrees and Ulsan at minus 11.2 degrees.
Daytime highs are expected to range between minus 6 degrees and 4 degrees.
Most regions are forecast to experience daytime temperatures near zero, while northeastern Gyeonggi, inland areas and the mountainous regions of Gangwon are expected to remain below minus 5 degrees in the afternoon.
The cold spell is expected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures will stay below seasonal averages until Saturday, with a gradual rise to near or slightly below seasonal averages starting Sunday.
Jeju Island, which has recently experienced heavy snowfall, is expected to see intermittent snow on Friday.
From late afternoon into the evening, snow is also forecast to fall intermittently along the western coast of South Chungcheong and the western areas of Jeolla.
Snowfall could continue in parts of the west coast and Jeju Island until Saturday morning and midday, respectively.
On Friday night, transitioning into Saturday, snow along the west coast of Jeolla is expected to fall at a rate of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.39 to 1.18 inches) per hour.
By Friday, snow is expected to extend to Chungcheong, in addition to the west coast of Jeolla and Jeju Island.
Snowfall in the inland areas of South Chungcheong and the southwestern coast of South Jeolla is expected to be around 1 centimeter.
