KBS Korean Language Center, Korea University of Media Arts sign MOU on using AI in Korean language education
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:02
The KBS Korean Language Center plans to utilize AI technology to enhance Korean language education in partnership with Korea University of Media Arts.
The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday, marking their commitment to transforming both local and global Korean education markets.
Under the MOU, the collaboration will focus on several key areas, including the development and implementation of industry-customized curricula, the enhancement of Korean language education based on the National Competency Standards, and the provision of hands-on training while connecting students with companies.
A major objective of this initiative is to nurture creative and practical talents through innovative educational projects, such as the LINC 3.0 program — a national initiative designed to foster industry-university cooperation and development. The partnership also plans to utilize AI and virtual human technology to create Korean education materials and promotional videos targeting both local and international audiences.
Sung Jae-seong, head of the KBS Korean Language Center, and Professor Park Sung-joon of Korea University of Media Arts both emphasized that the partnership aims to foster "professional talents" capable of leading advancements in the future.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
