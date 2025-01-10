[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Cold comforts: Celebrate winter at these four frosty festivals
As the coldest days of the year settle in, snacking under a thick duvet may be becoming a guilty pleasure for many. The temperature plummeting as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) is surely no motivation for most people to get out of their houses, let alone resist the temptation to settle in for a so-called hibernation. Some may, however, consider this season the perfect time to venture out and endure the cold for some major winter festivals across Korea.
If you are one of those brave-hearted souls eager to see what's on the plate for authentic seasonal experiences in Korea, here are four local winter festivals for you to check out this month, compiled by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Pyeongchang Trout Festival
평창송어축제
Pyeongchang County in Gangwon was the first to successfully implement trout farming in Korea back in 1963. When heavy rain flooded Odaecheon Stream in 2006, a committee was formed to host the first Pyeongchang Trout Festival in hopes of restoring the damage and promoting the trout-farming image of the county. Since then, the festival has continued, attracting locals and tourists alike to enjoy the seasonal delight of cold-weather fishing every winter.
This year's Pyeongchang Trout Festival marks its 16th run, starting on Jan. 3 and scheduled to continue until Feb. 2. The festival offers tent fishing, available via online booking, ice fishing and winter activities like sledding and snow rafting. Visitors can choose a day pass for fishing only or tickets that grant unlimited access to all activities. Hand fishing is also available for the first 50 participants on-site at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends.
A food court near the fishing zones offers fish filleting for 4,000 won ($2.75), allowing people to enjoy the fish they’ve caught fresh out of the water. Those who come up empty-handed don’t need to worry — extra trout supplies are available and can be prepared for 20,000 won.
3562 Gyeonggang-ro Jinbu-myeon, Pyeongchang County, Gangwon
(강원 평창군 진부면 경강로 3562)
Duration: Jan. 3 - Feb. 2, 2025
Operating hours: 7 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission fee: 49,000 won for an all-pass excluding fishing rod
Phone number: For foreigners wishing to make an online reservation, 033-336-4000
Website: https://www.festival700.or.kr/#
Pocheon Baegun Valley Dongjangkun Festival
포천백운계곡 동장군축제
A day out fishing and sledding, followed by snacking on toasty roasted chestnuts, sweet potatoes and gukbap (Korean rice soup), is what the Pocheon Baegun Valley Dongjangkun Festival promises visitors. Located in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, the festival runs until Feb. 2, offering indoor and outdoor trout fishing, smelt fishing and sledding, either on a tube or the traditional sled, along with various other winter attractions. Admission starts from 3,000 won and goes up to 45,000 won for a day pass with unlimited access to all attractions.
The food court serves dosirak (packaged meals), gukbap, jeon (Korean pancakes) and makgeolli (Korean rice wine). Winter street food like hotteok (sweet pancakes) and bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastries) is also available.
233 Pohwa-ro Idong-myeon, Pocheon, Gyeonggi
(경기도 포천시 이동면 포화로 233 포천백운계곡)
Duration: Dec. 21, 2024 - Feb. 2, 2025
Operating hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission fee: 3,000 won, snow sledding, 10,000 - 15,000 won, fishing: 15,000 - 30,000 won
Phone number: 031-536-9917
Website: https://www.dongjangkun.co.kr/
Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival
칠갑산 얼음분수축제
For those who prefer to marvel at the sights rather than engage in physical activities, the Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival offers a visual treat. Held at Alps Village in Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong, the festival features a towering ice fountain — a striking, snow-white formation reminiscent of the backdrop from "Frozen" (2013). The festival also showcases snow-based sculptures and ice carvings of animated characters and caricatures, making it especially appealing to families.
On the western side of Alps Village, visitors can try winter activities such as bobsleighing, sledding and exploring ice caves. When the cold becomes too much, the food zone provides warmth with firewood stations for roasting chestnuts and cozy spots to defrost.
223-35 Cheonjangho-gil Jeongsan-myeon, Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong
(충청남도 청양군 정산면 천장호길 223-35)
Duration: Jan. 1 - Feb. 16, 2025
Operating hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (In case of night operations, up to 9 p.m. Admission until an hour before closing hours)
Admission fee: 10,000 won for adults, up to 30,000 won for tickets including winter activities
Phone number: 041- 942-0797~8
Website: https://www.alpsvill.com/71
Daegwallyeong Snow Festival 2025
대관령눈꽃축제
Another highlight of winter in Pyeongchang is the Daegwallyeong Snow Festival, which has been running for over 30 years since its launch in 1993. This year's festival is packed with snow-related activities, from building snowmen to playing traditional childhood games such as ddakji chigi (throwing folded paper) and jegi chagi (a traditional hacky sack game played with a shuttlecock), which gained renewed recognition after appearing in the second season of Netflix's Squid Game. Curling and cross-country skiing are also on offer.
A standout event of the festival is the annual "naked marathon," scheduled for Feb. 1 at Daegwallyeong Pass. Participants can choose between a five-kilometer or 10-kilometer race and are required to run either topless or wearing minimal clothing, embracing the subzero temperatures.
Online registration is encouraged, with early bird discounts available until Jan. 23. Tickets are priced at 10,000 won, with discounts of up to 20 percent for early registrants.
135-9 Daegwallyeong-ro Daegwallyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang County, Gangwon
(강원도 평창시 대관령면 대관령로 135-9)
Duration: Jan. 24 - Feb. 2, 2025
Admission fee: 10,000 won for adults
Phone number: 033-335-3995
Website: https://www.snowfestival.net/
