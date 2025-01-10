Wonkwang University to reassess tuition hike proposal during ongoing hunger strike
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:08
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Wonkwang University's tuition committee will reevaluate the proposal to increase tuition as its student council president continues a hunger strike.
The hunger strike, initiated by the general student council president on Tuesday, prompted university officials from the tuition deliberation committee to visit the student on Thursday afternoon. They suggested reevaluating the initial proposal to raise undergraduate tuition by 5.1 percent.
While the student council president has agreed to the proposal, the general student council stated that the president will continue the hunger strike until tuition levels are adjusted according to student demands.
A specific date for the meeting has yet to be announced.
According to the student council, a 5.1 percent increase is particularly unacceptable considering the university's selection for the government's Glocal University 30 project in 2024, which will bring substantial funding in the coming years.
The university's undergraduate tuition has remained frozen between 2009 and 2011, with tuition cuts implemented from 2012 to 2014. Since 2015, tuition has stayed the same.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)