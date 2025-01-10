 Acting President Choi urges lawmakers to draft 'bipartisan' special counsel bill as faceoff with PSS continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Acting President Choi urges lawmakers to draft 'bipartisan' special counsel bill as faceoff with PSS continues

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:52
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks in a meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 10. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks in a meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 10. [YONHAP]

 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday called on the National Assembly to draft a "bipartisan" and "constitutional" special counsel bill to probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol as the confrontation between investigators and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) continued regarding attempts to arrest Yoon.
 

Related Article

 
In a notice to the press, Choi regarded the special counsel probe as a way to resolve the "extreme conflict" between the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and PSS, noting that there are no solutions to the standoff between the two agencies “within the current legal framework.”
 
On Thursday, the liberal Democratic Party introduced another bill to the parliament to establish a special counsel probe into Yoon after an earlier version was vetoed by the acting president and ultimately scrapped when it fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto.
 
“To maintain Korea’s credibility, all issues must be resolved through democratic procedures based on discussion and consensus,” Choi said, emphasizing that this is the way to “correct constitutional order.”

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags korea yoon suk yeol impeachment arrest national assembly choi sang-mok

More in Politics

Acting President Choi urges lawmakers to draft 'bipartisan' special counsel bill as faceoff with PSS continues

Acting President Choi apologizes to doctors, med students affected by strike, rift with gov't

NOI calls in top cops from greater Seoul area ahead of second attempt to arrest Yoon

Former defense intelligence chief indicted for drawing up Dec. 3 martial law plan

Parents of soldiers irate over using sons as 'human shield' to prevent Yoon's arrest

Related Stories

Rival parties battle over withdrawal of insurrection charge in Yoon impeachment trial

The finance minister’s overtime battle

Despite PPP walkout, DP determined to continue impeachment push

Presidential Security Service blocks investigators during Yoon arrest attempt

Yoon survives impeachment vote after his party walks out
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)