Acting President Choi urges lawmakers to draft 'bipartisan' special counsel bill as faceoff with PSS continues
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:52
CHO JUNG-WOO
Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday called on the National Assembly to draft a "bipartisan" and "constitutional" special counsel bill to probe into President Yoon Suk Yeol as the confrontation between investigators and the Presidential Security Service (PSS) continued regarding attempts to arrest Yoon.
In a notice to the press, Choi regarded the special counsel probe as a way to resolve the "extreme conflict" between the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and PSS, noting that there are no solutions to the standoff between the two agencies “within the current legal framework.”
On Thursday, the liberal Democratic Party introduced another bill to the parliament to establish a special counsel probe into Yoon after an earlier version was vetoed by the acting president and ultimately scrapped when it fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto.
“To maintain Korea’s credibility, all issues must be resolved through democratic procedures based on discussion and consensus,” Choi said, emphasizing that this is the way to “correct constitutional order.”
BY CHO JUNG-WOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
