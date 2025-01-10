 Acting President Choi apologizes to doctors, med students affected by strike, rift with gov't
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:48 Updated: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:58
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a meeting with ministers on social issues at the government complex building in Seoul on Jan. 10. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting President and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok issued a public apology on Friday to medical professionals and students affected by the ongoing government-medical sector conflict, marking the first time the highest-ranking official apologized over the issue now ongoing for nearly a year.
 
"I feel deeply sorry for the medical residents who have put their dreams on hold and the professors and students grappling with educational issues," Choi said during a social affairs ministers' meeting at the Government Complex Seoul, while also acknowledging the disruptions to the public caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol administration's push to expand medical school enrollment and expressing gratitude to front line medical workers for their dedication.
 
Yoon's botched martial law command on Dec. 3 included a decree that trainee doctors and other medical personnel, who are on strike or have left their worksites "will face punishment" if they do not return to their positions — igniting stronger outrage among the medical community. 
 
Choi added that the government is willing to discuss the scale of the controversial enrollment increases "flexibly" from a "zero-base" perspective If the medical community engages in dialogue. He emphasized the government’s consideration of work force projections, last year’s disruption of student participation and the on-site educational capacity of medical schools.
 
Education Minister Lee Ju-ho and Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong also apologized for the prolonged inconvenience to the public caused by the medical residents’ absence.
 
The government unveiled plans to facilitate the return of medical residents who resigned in protest against the policy. 
 
Current regulations limit re-entry within a year of resignation, but exceptions will be made for those returning to their previous hospitals and specialties. Additionally, medical officer candidates who are resigned will be allowed to complete their training before fulfilling their military service obligations. 

To support the increased medical school enrollment, the government also plans to invest approximately 5 trillion won ($3.4 billion) by 2030 to enhance educational conditions at universities, including facilities and resources for incoming students selected under the expanded quota.


BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
