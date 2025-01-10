 Choi accepts presidential security chief's resignation
Choi accepts presidential security chief's resignation

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 17:08
Presidential Security Service chief Park Chong-jun appears for police questioning at the National Office of Investigation in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Jan. 10 for allegedly obstructing the attempted arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday accepted the resignation of the presidential security chief, which had been tendered prior to his police questioning earlier the same day.
 

In a notice to the press, the Presidential Security Service (PSS) said that its chief, Park Chong-jun, submitted his resignation through his secretary to the acting president as he appeared for police questioning in the morning.
 
Police have been interrogating Park since 10 a.m. Friday following his compliance with the third police summons.
 
The PSS chief is accused of obstructing special official duties during the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials’ first attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol last Friday.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
