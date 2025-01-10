Former defense intelligence chief indicted for drawing up Dec. 3 martial law plan
Prosecutors on Friday indicted a former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command (DIC) on charges of insurrection and abuse of authority in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law plan.
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Noh Sang-won is accused of conspiring with military officials to implement the short-lived declaration, including orders to seize control of the National Election Commission (NEC).
Investigators found that Noh, who had transitioned to civilian life, acted as an unofficial adviser to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as his 36-year acquaintance — who allegedly proposed the martial law idea to the president and has also been indicted.
With Noh's indictment, all key figures involved in the controversial bid are now set to stand trial.
Noh met with current DIC Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho and other former and active military officials at a Lotteria hamburger chain in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Dec. 1 and 3. During these meetings, Noh allegedly planned steps to be taken if martial law were declared.
During a meeting with Moon and other officials on Dec. 1, Noh reportedly warned of "a situation akin to martial law soon" and urged others to maintain readiness. He instructed the group to prepare to “enter the NEC” when the situation unfolded. Two days later, on Dec. 3, he directed Moon to mobilize a team to wait in the vicinity of the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, at night on the same day.
Moon, in turn, passed on specific instructions to his subordinates, selecting eight personnel capable of understanding and responding to field situations. The team was ordered to wear combat uniforms, tactical vests, and pistols, with each member carrying ten live rounds.
Later that evening, at 9:30 p.m., Noh called Moon again, issuing further directives to "enter the NEC, control access and secure the computer room” if breaking news were to appea. Yoon declared martial law in a surprise televised address around an hour later.
Noh also provided the names of five NEC employees and ordered their confinement.
Noh is also accused of attempting to establish a second investigation unit under the joint investigation headquarters to probe alleged election fraud by the NEC.
