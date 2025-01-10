NOI calls in top cops from greater Seoul area ahead of second attempt to arrest Yoon
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:34
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) on Friday summoned the commanders of police investigation teams from the greater Seoul area ahead of its second attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The NOI summoned officials from the metropolitan investigative units at police agencies in Seoul, southern Gyeonggi, northern Gyeonggi and Incheon, reportedly to discuss the operation to arrest Yoon.
Friday marks the fourth day since the Seoul Western District Court reissued a warrant to detain the impeached president.
On Thursday, the NOI sent an official request to around 1,000 metropolitan police investigators to prepare for deployment during the second attempt to execute the arrest warrant against Yoon.
Additionally, police are reportedly considering dispatching an additional mobile police for crowd control as rallies continue near the presidential residence in central Seoul. During the first attempt, some 2,700 officers were dispatched due to safety concerns.
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court said on the same day that Yoon’s attendance for the first oral argument of the impeachment trial on Tuesday has not been confirmed.
Yoon’s legal defense team previously said that he would appear for trial at an “appropriate date,” and after “security concerns” surrounding him are resolved.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
