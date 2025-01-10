 NOI calls in top cops from greater Seoul area ahead of second attempt to arrest Yoon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

NOI calls in top cops from greater Seoul area ahead of second attempt to arrest Yoon

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 18:34
Officials enter the National Office of Investigation in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Jan. 10. [NEWS1]

Officials enter the National Office of Investigation in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Jan. 10. [NEWS1]

 
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) on Friday summoned the commanders of police investigation teams from the greater Seoul area ahead of its second attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
The NOI summoned officials from the metropolitan investigative units at police agencies in Seoul, southern Gyeonggi, northern Gyeonggi and Incheon, reportedly to discuss the operation to arrest Yoon.
 

Related Article

 
Friday marks the fourth day since the Seoul Western District Court reissued a warrant to detain the impeached president.
 
On Thursday, the NOI sent an official request to around 1,000 metropolitan police investigators to prepare for deployment during the second attempt to execute the arrest warrant against Yoon.
 
Additionally, police are reportedly considering dispatching an additional mobile police for crowd control as rallies continue near the presidential residence in central Seoul. During the first attempt, some 2,700 officers were dispatched due to safety concerns.
 
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court said on the same day that Yoon’s attendance for the first oral argument of the impeachment trial on Tuesday has not been confirmed.
 
Yoon’s legal defense team previously said that he would appear for trial at an “appropriate date,” and after “security concerns” surrounding him are resolved.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags police yoon suk yeol

More in Politics

Acting President Choi urges lawmakers to draft 'bipartisan' special counsel bill as faceoff with PSS continues

Acting President Choi apologizes to doctors, med students affected by strike, rift with gov't

NOI calls in top cops from greater Seoul area ahead of second attempt to arrest Yoon

Former defense intelligence chief indicted for drawing up Dec. 3 martial law plan

Parents of soldiers irate over using sons as 'human shield' to prevent Yoon's arrest

Related Stories

Heads of national, capital police indicted for role in Dec. 3 martial law

Unconventional promotion

Unconventional promotion (KOR)

CIO backtracks on transferring execution of Yoon's arrest to police

Oh no!

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)