PSS chief appears for questioning, criticizes investigators' handling of Yoon arrest warrant
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 13:03
The Presidential Security Service (PSS) chief said an investigation procedure “appropriate to the sitting president” should be conducted as he appeared for police questioning on Friday.
Park Chong-jun, the head of the PSS, appeared in response to the third police summons over alleged obstruction of special official duties during the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO)’s first attempt to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol last Friday.
“I believe that an investigation appropriate to the position of the incumbent president should take place,” Park told reporters as he entered the National Office of Investigation (NOI) in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, further criticizing the joint investigative headquarters’ current handling of the warrant.
The PSS chief added that “no physical clashes or bloodshed” should occur during the arrest, citing public concerns about conflicts between government agencies.
“I have repeatedly contacted acting President Choi Sang-mok to mediate between government agencies and asked for alternatives to President Yoon’s legal team,” Park said. “However, I have not received any satisfactory responses.”
Police initially summoned Park for questioning last Saturday, but he declined to attend, citing his inability to leave his duties. He also failed to appear for the second summons on Tuesday, saying he was unprepared due to the absence of legal representatives.
“I intended to cooperate with the police investigation from the start, but I could only comply today because it took time to prepare with legal representatives,” Park said, adding that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.
Park’s questioning began at 10 a.m. Friday.
In a statement issued the same day, Yoon’s legal defense team denounced the police summons of PSS officials as an act that causes “significant harm to national security.”
“The purpose of summoning PSS leadership is to collapse the command structure of the security service and illegally detain the president,” the statement read, describing the summons as an “abnormal action.”
According to Yoon’s legal defense team, Deputy PSS Chief Kim Seong-hoon will take over Park’s duties until his return.
Police have also issued a third summons for Kim, requiring his appearance by 10 a.m. Saturday.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
