Presidential security chief to face police questioning over Yoon arrest warrant obstruction
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 10:00
- SEO JI-EUN
The head of the Presidential Security Service, Park Chong-jun, is set to appear for police questioning at 10 a.m. on Friday as he faces allegations of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).
The Presidential Security Service announced Park's scheduled appearance on Friday morning, shortly before the questioning was set to take place.
This is the third time Park has been summoned.
He refused to comply with the first summons on Jan. 4, citing security duties requiring his presence. Park also refused the second summons, issued on Jan. 7.
BY SEO JI-EUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
