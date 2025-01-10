 Pro-North Korean student group members detained after surprise protest in front of U.S. embassy
Pro-North Korean student group members detained after surprise protest in front of U.S. embassy

Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 10 Jan. 2025, 16:50
Members of the Student Progressive Union hold a rally in front of the U.S. Embassy in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul on Friday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Twelve members of the pro-North Korea Student Progressive Union were detained by police after staging a surprise protest in front of the U.S. Embassy.  
 
According to police on Friday, the group held a protest at 12:05 p.m. in front of the U.S. Embassy in Jongno District, central Seoul, holding signs that read, "Request for a student meeting, the U.S. must apologize for supporting Han Duck-soo, who acts as an agent of treason." 
 

The protest was aimed at condemning the United States.  
 
The protesters sat in front of the embassy’s vehicle entrance, chanting slogans such as "We denounce U.S. interference in domestic affairs" and "The U.S. must immediately stop interfering in domestic affairs."  
 
Police detained the individuals on charges of violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and stated they would investigate the details of the incident further.  

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
