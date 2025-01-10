정치 유튜버 탓? 윤 대통령은 왜 계엄령을 선포했나
Published: 10 Jan. 2025, 11:11
Why did Yoon declare martial law? Korea's political YouTubers might be to blame.
정치 유튜버 탓? 윤 대통령은 왜 계엄령을 선포했나
Korea JoongAng Daily 14면 기사
Monday, Dec. 30, 2024
On Dec. 12, nine days after declaring — and retracting — emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol stood before a camera and made controversial and somewhat confusing statements to the public for nearly 30 minutes.
declare: 선포하다
retract: 철회하다
martial law: 계엄령
somewhat: 다소
12월 12일 비상계엄령을 선포하고 9일 만에 철회한 윤석열 대통령은 카메라 앞에 서서 약 30분 동안 논란을 초래하고 다소 혼란을 불러일으키는 발언을 했다.
He accused the opposing liberal Democratic Party (DP) of colluding with North Korea to shut down parliament and claimed that the April parliamentary election, where the opposition won the majority, was rigged. According to Yoon, there was no choice but to impose military rule and save Korea from “antistate forces.”
collude: 공모하다, 결탁하다
rig: (부정한 수법으로) 조작하다
impose: 시행하다
antistate force: 반국가세력
윤 대통령은 야당인 더불어민주당이 북한과 결탁해 국회를 마비시키려 했다고 주장했고, 4월 총선에서 야당이 다수당을 차지한 것은 부정 선거 때문이었다고 했다. 윤 대통령은 ‘반국가세력’으로부터 대한민국을 구하기 위해 군사 통치인 계엄을 발동 할 수밖에 없었다고 주장했다.
It was the first time many had heard such assertions. But for a handful of avid YouTube users, Yoon’s words rang a clear bell.
assertion: 주장
avid: 열렬한
이는 많은 국민들이 처음 듣는 이야기였다. 하지만 일부 열렬한 유튜브 사용자에게는 익숙한 주장이었다.
One month ago, far-right political YouTuber and popular pundit Ko Sung-kook uploaded videos that mirrored the president’s televised public address, including the tone and rhetoric.
far-right: 극우
pundit: 정치적 의견이나 분석을 내놓는 사람, 평론가
tone: 어조
rhetoric: 논조, 수사
한 달 전 극우 정치 유튜버이자 인기 평론가인 고성국은 대통령의 연설과 비슷한 어조와 논조의 영상을 업로드했다.
“No one trusts the polls and the NEC [National Election Commission] anymore. They carry the votes around in a basket and are a severe threat to democracy. They should not be trusted,” Ko is filmed telling his 1.1 million subscribers.
severe: 심각한
그는 110만 구독자에게 “이제 아무도 여론조사나 선관위를 믿을 수 없다”며 “투표함을 바구니에 담아 운반하며 민주주의를 심각하게 위협”하고 있어 “이들을 믿어서는 안된다”고 말하는 영상을 올렸다.
Ko is just one in an ecosystem of far-right political YouTubers who support their beliefs by stretching the truth and spreading unfounded ideas that extend to conspiracy theories.
ecosystem: 생태계
belief: 신념
unfounded: 근거 없는
conspiracy theory: 음모론
고씨는 진실을 왜곡하기도 하고 음모론으로 이어지는 근거 없는 생각을 퍼뜨리며 자신의 신념을 뒷받침하려고 하는, 극우 정치 생태계에 속한 많은 유튜버 중 한 명일 뿐이다.
Ever since the now-impeached Yoon’s botched martial law declaration on Dec. 3, the big question on the lips of many has been why — why did the president make such a shocking decision, an ultimate act of self-sabotage that is now driving his political career to the brink?
botched: 실패한
ultimate: 궁극적인
self-sabotage: 자기 파괴
brink: 직전, 벼랑의 끝
윤 대통령의 12월 3일 계엄령 선포가 실패하고 탄핵된 뒤 많은 사람들이 쏟아낸 가장 큰 의문은 도대체 ‘왜’ 다. 왜 대통령은 궁극적으로 자신의 정치 경력을 벼랑 끝으로 몰고 간 이러한 충격적인 결정을 내렸을까.
Since then, a flood of findings and revelations have revealed that YouTube may be partly to blame. It also spotlights a political niche that is snowballing in defiance of a mainstream media that has repeatedly failed the public’s trust.
revelation: 폭로
blame: 탓하다
niche: (시장의) 틈새
snowballing: 눈덩이처럼 불어나는
이후 수많은 조사와 폭로를 통해 이 상황은 일정 부분은 유튜브 탓이라는 사실이 밝혀졌다. 동시에 주류 언론이 대중의 신뢰를 잃는 일이 반복되면서 만들어진 정치적 틈새 시장이 눈덩이처럼 커졌음을 보여준다.
So, what do Korea’s partisan political views look like on the world’s largest video platform? And has this fringe media movement become a more formidable force in Korean society today?
partisan: 편파적, 정파적
fringe media: 비주류 미디어
formidable: 어마어마한, 강력한
그렇다면 세계 최대 동영상 공유 플랫폼 유튜브에서 볼 수 있는 한국의 정파적 시각은 어떤 모습일까. 또 과연 이런 비주류 미디어의 움직임이 오늘날 한국 사회에 더욱 강력한 힘을 발휘하고 있을까.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
