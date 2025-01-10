Amendments to special prosecutor bill show bipartisan progress

On Thursday, six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party (DP), reintroduced the Special Counsel Probe Bill on Insurrection. This comes just after the bill narrowly failed on Wednesday parliamentary revote, falling short by two votes with 198 in favor. The revised bill addresses provisions previously criticized as excessive. Notably, the authority to recommend two special prosecutor candidates has been shifted from opposition parties to the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and the opposition’s ability to demand a renomination has been removed. The proposed bill also reduces the scope of investigators and the investigation period. Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has signaled a willingness to discuss amendments, following internal demands from its lawmakers after the earlier bill’s rejection. Although overdue, the bipartisan progress offers hope for swift resolution moving forward.



Concerns remain about potential confusion if the special prosecutor law passes while President Yoon Suk Yeol is under investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and the joint investigation team involving the police. However, given the interagency discord seen between prosecutors, police and the CIO so far, introducing a special prosecutor to streamline the process appears to be the most logical solution at this juncture.



President Yoon has actively resisted the CIO’s authority to investigate, even obstructing the execution of a court-approved arrest warrant with physical force. The tense standoff raises fears of a violent clash between state agencies. Compounding the situation, Yoon has sent incendiary messages to protesters near his residence. Despite Chief Justice Cheon Dae-yeop affirming the legitimacy of the arrest warrant, Yoon continues to defy legal proceedings. He has pushed for noncustodial indictment or the issuance of a pretrial detention warrant from the Seoul Central District Court — proposals that many see as unreasonable. Even if a pretrial detention warrant is sought, questions remain whether Yoon would willingly appear for a hearing or comply with a police summons for his insurrection charges. Given his history of resistance, it remains uncertain whether he would cooperate fully with investigations or court proceedings, even if detained. A special prosecutor, impervious to claims of bias, is essential for ensuring an impartial legal process.



The opposition has added foreign exchange-related allegations (acts potentially inciting war) to the scope of the revised bill. While the note suggesting the provocation of a North Korean attack during martial law discussions is alarming, there is no direct evidence linking Yoon to these actions. Introducing new points of contention at a time when narrowing differences between ruling and opposition parties is critical could hinder progress. The purpose of the special prosecutor law must be resolution, not political grandstanding.



Encouragingly, a consultative body involving Acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik; Kwon Young-se, chief of the conservative People Power Party’s emergency steering committee; and DP leader Lee Jae-myung has begun to take shape. Amid an urgent economic crisis, this development is a welcome sign. Investigations into Yoon must no longer obstruct bipartisan cooperation. Reaching an agreement on the Special Counsel Probe Bill could be a turning point for constructive governance.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
















